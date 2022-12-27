Have Heat found their backup center in Orlando Robinson?

When the Miami Heat started the season at 2-4, I wrote an article here titled, “No big beyond Bam: Heat are back where they started.” Omer Yurtseven, who some thought would supplant Dewayne Dedmon as Bam Adebayo’s backup, was about to undergo ankle surgery. Dedmon had trailed off as a serviceable backup center since joining Miami in spring 2021.

Heat announced Omer Yurtseven underwent surgery today for an impingement, bone spur and stress reaction in his left ankle. Team says he will be re-evaluated at a later date. Expectation is at least three months out. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 15, 2022

Miami’s dearth of options behind Adebayo forced the team to swap guard Dru Smith for center Orlando Robinson on one of their two-way contract roster spots. Jamal Cain has the Heat’s other two-way contract.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract and have waived Dru Smith. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 11, 2022

And in two recent wins in which both Adebayo and Dedmon sat out — Dec. 15 at the Houston Rockets and last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves — Erik Spoelstra has given the lion’s share of minutes to Robinson.

In 27 minutes last night, Robinson scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds. He was effective in the pick-and-roll and on the offensive glass. His put-backs salvaged otherwise flat stretches of Heat offense.

Big night from Orlando! Career highs all around pic.twitter.com/2SmMsrrfJS — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 27, 2022

Of course, Robinson is still raw. He picked up five fouls, forcing Spoelstra to briefly go small and play Haywood Highsmith at the five at the end of the second quarter. (Nikola Jovic, who started at center, also got into foul trouble.)

But Robinson has shown enough competent play that he should take Dedmon’s minutes. If he continues to improve, the Heat may decide to convert his two-way contract into a standard one.

Miami did that with Chris Silva in Jan. 2020, but he never developed into a quality rotation player. The Heat traded him the following season, though he briefly returned when the Omicron wave forced NBA teams to add players.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have re-signed F Chris Silva to a 10-day contract using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. pic.twitter.com/tesUbGfqfF — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) January 21, 2022

Still, it appears Robinson has a better skillset than Silva did. Here’s to hoping it continues to work out.