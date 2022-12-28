Game Preview: Miami Heat host the LA Lakers in a 2020 NBA Finals rematch

Game Story:

The 17-17 Miami Heat are hosting a 2020 NBA Finals rematch tonight against the 14-20 LA Lakers. Although both teams have underperformed so far this season, they are each coming off nice wins. The Lakers took down the recently surging Orlando Magic last night, as the Heat won in clutch time against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday.

The Lakers have yet to submit their injury report, so 37 year old LeBron James’ status is yet to be determined in what will be the second night of a back to back for him in Florida.

LeBron James says he'll decide tomorrow morning if he'll play at Miami tomorrow night. Told reporters in Orlando that he'll know when he wakes up. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 28, 2022

It’s always fun going against former Heatle in LeBron, especially at home. So hopefully he decides to suit it up. Even with LA’s injury report not being ready yet, Anthony Davis will remain out indefinitely. Miami’s report is pretty similar to last game, but with Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven being the only ones listed as OUT already.

Jimmy Butler and/or Bam Adebayo could return to the line up tonight. No matter what happens with Adebayo, expect rookie center Orlando Robinson to get another run in the rotation, especially with Dedmon definitely being unavailable. Hopefully we get to see both teams at least almost at full strength, specifically for a Jimmy-LeBron match up.

Tonights game will be nationally televised on NBA TV.

Injury Report:

Heat

Caleb Martin, probable

Jimmy Butler, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Bam Adebayo, questionable

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Lakers

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Lakers

Lonnie Walker IV

LeBron James

Thomas Bryant

Dennis Schroder

Patrick Beverley

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 7:30 PM EST

TV: NBA TV & Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

