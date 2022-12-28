NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night.
Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA TV and NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
Heat
- Kyle Lowry, out (personal reasons)
- Dewayne Dedmon, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Lakers
- Anthony Davis, out
- Scotty Pippen Jr., out (G-League)
- Cole Swider, out (G-League)
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Lakers
|Position
|Heat
|Lakers
|Position
|Heat
|Dennis Schroder
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Patrick Beverley
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Lonnie Walker IV
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|LeBron James
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Thomas Bryant
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...