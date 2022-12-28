 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons, but Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are available.

By Surya Fernandez
Los Angeles Lakers v Miami Heat Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA TV and NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Kyle Lowry, out (personal reasons)
  • Dewayne Dedmon, out
  • Omer Yurtseven, out

Lakers

  • Anthony Davis, out
  • Scotty Pippen Jr., out (G-League)
  • Cole Swider, out (G-League)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Lakers Position Heat
Dennis Schroder PG Gabe Vincent
Patrick Beverley SG Tyler Herro
Lonnie Walker IV SF Jimmy Butler
LeBron James PF Caleb Martin
Thomas Bryant C Bam Adebayo

