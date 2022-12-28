NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night.

Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA TV and NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Kyle Lowry, out (personal reasons)

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Lakers

Anthony Davis, out

Scotty Pippen Jr., out (G-League)

Cole Swider, out (G-League)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun, NBA TV or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 93.5/107.5 The Fan, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST