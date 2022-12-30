Game Preview: Miami Heat begin 5 game road trip with a stop in Denver

Game Story:

The 18-17 Miami Heat have a tough night ahead of them, as they begin their 5 game road trip in Denver against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Denver is 22-12 on the season and sit at the number 2 seed in the Western Conference. This will be a true test for Miami… to go against one of the best teams in the entire NBA.

Everyone remembers what happened the last time these two teams met up in Denver:

Although there’s no Markieff Morris on the Heat’s squad this time around, Miami knows to expect a physical grind-out type of game.

Jimmy Butler is listed as probable and is expecting to start tonight but will likely be sitting for tomorrows outing in Utah. The second night of a back to back, in which resting Butler for those kind of games is part of his injury management program. It’s definitely better for Miami to have the services of Butler against a team like Denver compared to Utah.

Kyle Lowry, who sat out the last game due to personal reasons is not on the injury report and should be back in action for tonight’s game. Caleb Martin is the only rotational piece listed as questionable, who will be closer to a game-time decision. Miami is coming off of two straight wins, as Denver is coming off a 1 point loss.

The nuggets will surely be looking to bounce back from that game, and the Heat need to be ready.

Injury Report:

Heat

Jimmy Butler, probable

Gabe Vincent, probable

Nikola Jovic, probable

Udonis Haslem, questionable

Caleb Martin, questionable

Dewayne Dedmon, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nuggets

Jamal Murray, questionable

Aaron Gordon, questionable

Bruce Brown, questionable

Collin Gillespie, out

Jeff Green, out

Peyton Watson, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Nuggets

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Jamal Murray

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 9:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

