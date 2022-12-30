Game Preview: Miami Heat begin 5 game road trip with a stop in Denver

Game Story:
The 18-17 Miami Heat have a tough night ahead of them, as they begin their 5 game road trip in Denver against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Denver is 22-12 on the season and sit at the number 2 seed in the Western Conference. This will be a true test for Miami… to go against one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
Everyone remembers what happened the last time these two teams met up in Denver:
Although there’s no Markieff Morris on the Heat’s squad this time around, Miami knows to expect a physical grind-out type of game.
Jimmy Butler is listed as probable and is expecting to start tonight but will likely be sitting for tomorrows outing in Utah. The second night of a back to back, in which resting Butler for those kind of games is part of his injury management program. It’s definitely better for Miami to have the services of Butler against a team like Denver compared to Utah.
Kyle Lowry, who sat out the last game due to personal reasons is not on the injury report and should be back in action for tonight’s game. Caleb Martin is the only rotational piece listed as questionable, who will be closer to a game-time decision. Miami is coming off of two straight wins, as Denver is coming off a 1 point loss.
The nuggets will surely be looking to bounce back from that game, and the Heat need to be ready.
Injury Report:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler, probable
- Gabe Vincent, probable
- Nikola Jovic, probable
- Udonis Haslem, questionable
- Caleb Martin, questionable
- Dewayne Dedmon, out
- Omer Yurtseven, out
Nuggets
- Jamal Murray, questionable
- Aaron Gordon, questionable
- Bruce Brown, questionable
- Collin Gillespie, out
- Jeff Green, out
- Peyton Watson, out
Probable Starters:
Heat
- Jimmy Butler
- Caleb Martin
- Bam Adebayo
- Tyler Herro
- Kyle Lowry
Nuggets
- Michael Porter Jr.
- Aaron Gordon
- Nikola Jokic
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
- Jamal Murray
ODDS (via FanDuel)
Check the odds out at FanDuel!
Broadcast Info:
Tipoff: 9:00 PM EST
TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)
Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)
Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)
Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!
Loading comments...