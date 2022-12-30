NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (18-17) @ Denver Nuggets (22-12)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (18-17) hit the road with a Friday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets (22-12) at the Ball Arena.

Jimmy Butler is listed as available for the Heat, with starters Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo thankfully not listed on the injury report. However fellow starter Caleb Martin is out with a strained left quadricep. Dewayne Dedmon is also out due to health and safety protocols while Victor Oladipo (injury management - left knee) is resting tonight.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA TV and NBA League Pass beginning 9:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Dewayne Dedmon, out (health and safety protocols)

Omer Yurtseven, out (left ankle surgery)

Nikola Jovic, out (G-League assignment)

Victor Oladipo, out (Left Knee; Injury Management)

Caleb Martin, out (Left Quadriceps; Strain)

Nuggets

Collin Gillespie, out (Right Lower Leg; Fracture)

Jeff Green, out (Left Finger; Sprain/Hand Fracture)

Peyton Watson, out (G League - On Assignment)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. EST