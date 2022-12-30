 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (18-17) @ Denver Nuggets (22-12)

Heat’s roster looking healthier as they begin their road trip.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (18-17) hit the road with a Friday night matchup against the Denver Nuggets (22-12) at the Ball Arena.

Jimmy Butler is listed as available for the Heat, with starters Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo thankfully not listed on the injury report. However fellow starter Caleb Martin is out with a strained left quadricep. Dewayne Dedmon is also out due to health and safety protocols while Victor Oladipo (injury management - left knee) is resting tonight.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA TV and NBA League Pass beginning 9:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

  • Dewayne Dedmon, out (health and safety protocols)
  • Omer Yurtseven, out (left ankle surgery)
  • Nikola Jovic, out (G-League assignment)
  • Victor Oladipo, out (Left Knee; Injury Management)
  • Caleb Martin, out (Left Quadriceps; Strain)

Nuggets

  • Collin Gillespie, out (Right Lower Leg; Fracture)
  • Jeff Green, out (Left Finger; Sprain/Hand Fracture)
  • Peyton Watson, out (G League - On Assignment)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Nuggets Position Heat
Bones Hyland PG Kyle Lowry
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Tyler Herro
Michael Porter Jr SF Max Strus
Zeke Nnaji PF Jimmy Butler
Nikola Jokic C Bam Adebayo

