Game Preview: On the second night of a back to back, Miami Heat set to visit Utah

Game Story:

The now 18-18 Miami Heat have a New Years Eve match up in Utah against the 19-19 Jazz. Both teams are coming off close losses last night, and will both be playing on the second night of a back to back. The official Heat injury report has not been submitted yet, but it’s expected that Jimmy Butler sits out this one as part of his injury management program.

Aside from Jimmy, the only rotational player with a question mark in their playing status is Caleb Martin. He’s been banged up as of late and sat out last nights 124-119 loss in Denver. He will most likely be closer to a game time decision, like he was last night.

This tweet was from yesterday in regards to the injury report, but it’s possible all same players are out except switching Victor Oladipo with Jimmy:

All inactive players for the Heat tonight:



Oladipo

Martin

Dedmon

Jovic

Yurtseven



Jimmy Butler will likely replace Oladipo on the list tomorrow, and we’ll see how Caleb Martin’s knee progresses @InclusionBrand — Playbook Sports (@PlaybookSN) December 31, 2022

Oladipo will be taking Jimmy’s place tonight, and will probably be getting lots of minutes.

The Utah Jazz are a strong team, and yes they have cooled off since starting in 1st place to begin the year, they still have several quality players on that team. There has been no easy wins this year, and even the projected “tanking” Jazz from before the season started could be a handful for tonight.

Injury Report:

Heat

NOT YET SUBMITTED

Jazz

Micah Potter, out

Johnny Juzang, out

Probable Starters:

Heat

Max Strus

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Jazz

Jarred Vanderbilt

Lauri Markkanen

Kelly Olynyk

Jordan Clarkson

Mike Conley

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 9:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)

