NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (18-18) @ Utah Jazz (19-19)

The Miami Heat (18-18) continue their West road trip against the Utah Jazz (19-19) tonight at the Vivent Arena in a battle of .500 teams at the end of 2022.

Jimmy Butler is listed as out for the Heat to rest his right knee. Dewayne Dedmon is also out due to health and safety protocols.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports as well as on NBA League Pass beginning 9:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

Heat

Dewayne Dedmon, out (health and safety protocols)

Omer Yurtseven, out (left ankle surgery)

Nikola Jovic, out (G-League assignment)

Jimmy Butler, out (Right Knee; Injury Management)

Jazz

Micah Potter, out (G-League assignment)

Johnny Juzang, out (G-League assignment)

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on KKSE 92.5FM, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 9:00 p.m. EST