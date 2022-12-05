Game Preview: Miami Heat head to Memphis to take on Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

Game Story:

The 11-12 Miami Heat are headed to Memphis against the Ja Morant lead 14-9 Grizzlies. Both teams are hitting their strides as of late, as they both enter going 4-1 in the last 5 games. Miami especially is coming off of a huge statement win. They last played on Friday and beat the number 1 team in the entire NBA in the Boston Celtics off the back of a heroic return from Jimmy Butler.

Hopefully that was a big win that this Heat squad can build off of. If they are able to compete with the best seeded team in the league, they can compete with anyone. It helps that Miami is slowly but surely starting to get healthier. Although Butler, Gabe Vincent, and Dewayne Dedmon are listed as questionable, as of recently the questionable players have wound up playing for the most part.

Miami will need to keep up with the pace of this young Memphis team tonight. Look for the Grizzlies to get out in transition and push the speed. The Heat need to limit their turnovers to avoid that and keep control of the basketball. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks are a backcourt that needs to be contained to be able to beat, so it is key for Miami to play strong defense out of the gate and set the tone for the rest of the night.

Injury Report:

Heat

Tyler Herro, probable

Max Strus, probable

Duncan Robinson, probable

Haywood Highsmith, probable

Jimmy Butler, questionable

Gabe Vincent, questionable

Dewayne Dedmon, questionable

Victor Oladipo, out

Omer Yurtseven, out

Nikola Jovic, out, g-league

Dru Smith, out, g-league

Jamal Cain, out, g-league

Grizzlies

Not yet submitted

Probable Starters:

Heat

Jimmy Butler

Caleb Martin

Bam Adebayo

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Grizzlies

John Konchar

Brandon Clarke

Jaren Jackson

Dillon Brooks

Ja Morant

ODDS (via FanDuel)

Broadcast Info:

Tipoff: 8:00 PM EST

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Eric Reid, John Crotty)

Radio: AM 560 Sports WQAM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson)

Spanish Radio: WAQI 710 AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda)