NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (11-12) @ Memphis Grizzlies (14-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (14-9) tonight at the FedEx Forum on Monday, December 5th.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Dewayne Dedmon: out

Grizzlies

Ja Morant: out

Desmond Bane: out

Danny Green: out

John Konchar: out

Jake LaRavia: out

Jaren Jackson Jr.: out

Ziaire Williams: out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST