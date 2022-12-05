 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (11-12) @ Memphis Grizzlies (14-9)

Miami hopes to bring momentum tonight from their Boston victory in their last game of the road trip.

By Surya Fernandez
Miami Heat v Boston Celtics Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images

The Miami Heat (11-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (14-9) tonight at the FedEx Forum on Monday, December 5th.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out
  • Omer Yurtseven: out
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out

Grizzlies

  • Ja Morant: out
  • Desmond Bane: out
  • Danny Green: out
  • John Konchar: out
  • Jake LaRavia: out
  • Jaren Jackson Jr.: out
  • Ziaire Williams: out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Grizzlies Position Heat
Tyus Jones PG Kyle Lowry
David Roddy SG Tyler Herro
Dillon Brooks SF Jimmy Butler
Santi Aldama PF Caleb Martin
Steven Adams C Bam Adebayo

