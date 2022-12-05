NBA GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT (11-12) @ Memphis Grizzlies (14-9)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (11-12) take on the Memphis Grizzlies (14-9) tonight at the FedEx Forum on Monday, December 5th.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 8:00pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out
- Omer Yurtseven: out
- Dewayne Dedmon: out
Grizzlies
- Ja Morant: out
- Desmond Bane: out
- Danny Green: out
- John Konchar: out
- Jake LaRavia: out
- Jaren Jackson Jr.: out
- Ziaire Williams: out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Grizzlies
|Position
|Heat
|Tyus Jones
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|David Roddy
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Dillon Brooks
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Santi Aldama
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Steven Adams
|C
|Bam Adebayo
