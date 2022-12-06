GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (11-13) are returning home after a 2-2 road trip. Unfortunately for them, it comes with a back-to-back after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies last night. They’ll play the Detroit Pistons (6-19) and look to grab another win on their journey to find consistency.

Detroit’s last game was also a loss to the Grizzlies, but that was on Sunday night, they’ve been in Miami before the Heat returned home early this morning. The Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham, but will still present problems for the Heat through Jaden Ivey and Saddiq Bey — both wing players that will test the Heat anytime they are switched off of Jimmy Butler or Caleb Martin.

Miami is mostly healthy (we think), but have just been so inconsistent with how they are playing — beating the Celtics in Boston and then losing to the Grizzlies who didn’t play 4 starters. They’ve got a lot of room for growth and it needs to start now.

At 6-19 (2nd-worst in the NBA) and without their best player, the Heat cannot afford to mess around and drop this game.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

DETROIT:

Cade Cunningham: out

Isaiah Livers: out

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Pistons Position Heat Pistons Position Heat Killian Hayes PG Kyle Lowry Jaden Ivey SG Tyler Herro Bojan Bogdanovic SF Jimmy Butler Isaiah Stewart PF Caleb Martin Marvin Bagley III C Bam Adebayo



BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

