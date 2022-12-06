NBA GAMETHREAD: Detroit Pistons (6-19) @ Miami HEAT (11-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (11-13) host the Detroit Pistons (6-19) tonight at the “FTX Arena” on Tuesday, December 6th.
Jimmy Butler will rest tonight on the second night of a back to back set. Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon will also be out. However, Victor Oladipo will be available for the first time this regular season!
The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
- Jamal Cain: Out - G-League assignment
- Dewayne Dedmon: Out - Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis
- Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion
DETROIT:
- Cade Cunningham: Out - Left Shin; Soreness
- Isaiah Livers: Out - Right Shoulder; Sprain
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
Pistons
Position
Heat
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Killian Hayes
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Jaden Ivey
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Isaiah Stewart
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Marvin Bagley III
|C
|Bam Adebayo
