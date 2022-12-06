 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: Detroit Pistons (6-19) @ Miami HEAT (11-13)

Jimmy Butler will rest but Victor Oladipo is set to make his season debut tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Memphis Grizzlies Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-13) host the Detroit Pistons (6-19) tonight at the “FTX Arena” on Tuesday, December 6th.

Jimmy Butler will rest tonight on the second night of a back to back set. Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon will also be out. However, Victor Oladipo will be available for the first time this regular season!

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management
  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
  • Jamal Cain: Out - G-League assignment
  • Dewayne Dedmon: Out - Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis
  • Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion

DETROIT:

  • Cade Cunningham: Out - Left Shin; Soreness
  • Isaiah Livers: Out - Right Shoulder; Sprain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Pistons Position Heat
Killian Hayes PG Kyle Lowry
Jaden Ivey SG Tyler Herro
Bojan Bogdanovic SF Jimmy Butler
Isaiah Stewart PF Caleb Martin
Marvin Bagley III C Bam Adebayo

