NBA GAMETHREAD: Detroit Pistons (6-19) @ Miami HEAT (11-13)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-13) host the Detroit Pistons (6-19) tonight at the “FTX Arena” on Tuesday, December 6th.

Jimmy Butler will rest tonight on the second night of a back to back set. Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon will also be out. However, Victor Oladipo will be available for the first time this regular season!

The game will air locally on Bally Sports and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jamal Cain: Out - G-League assignment

Dewayne Dedmon: Out - Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis

Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion

DETROIT:

Cade Cunningham: Out - Left Shin; Soreness

Isaiah Livers: Out - Right Shoulder; Sprain

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST