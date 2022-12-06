Victor Oladipo set to make Heat season debut tonight versus Pistons

For the first time this NBA regular season, the Miami Heat have upgraded the status of guard Victor Oladipo in the injury list today after missing the first 24 games.

Oladipo briefly played in the preseason before being shut down with left knee tendinosis. With several players including Jimmy Butler potentially out tonight against the Detroit Pistons, the Heat could use Oladipo’s services tonight — albeit with an understandable minutes restriction.

Erik Spoelstra says somewhat of a minutes restriction for Victor Oladipo, "He'll be out there." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 6, 2022

“I’m encouraged by it,” coach Erik Spoelstra said before the game, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel. “I believe the time is appropriate. This process will continue for the next amount of whatever.”

Oladipo had been steadily ramping up his pregame workout routine in the last several Heat games even with his status remaining unavailable. He averaged 12.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in eight games last season.