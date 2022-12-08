GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (11-14) have got to get their stuff figured out soon. On Tuesday night, they dropped a home game to the Detroit Pistons by 20 points. And now, they’ll welcome the LA Clippers (14-12), a team that will give them a plethora of matchup issues.

Ivica Zubac is the type of big that Bam Adebayo could struggle with because he can move, and has length. On top of that, the Heat will find some type of mismatch across the lineup because it seems likely Tyler Herro may have to guard Paul George...which is a problem.

The Clippers have struggled a bit with injury, and they also just lost to the Orlando Magic...so both of these teams are coming off poor losses and looking to rebound from that.

I would think the Heat come out with much better intensity and desire to win, but what do I know? If Jimmy Butler doesn’t play then the Heat will be in a world of trouble guarding Kawhi and PG without him.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Gabe Vincent: out

Omer Yurtseven: out

Jimmy Butler: questionable

Dewayne Dedmon: questionable

LA:

Normal Powell: out

John Wall: questionable

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Clippers Position Heat Clippers Position Heat Reggie Jackson PG Kyle Lowry Paul George SG Tyler Herro Kawhi Leonard SF Jimmy Butler Nicolas Batum PF Caleb Martin Ivica Zubac C Bam Adebayo



BROADCAST INFO

TV: BallySports, NBATV

TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

