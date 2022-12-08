GAME STORY
The Miami Heat (11-14) have got to get their stuff figured out soon. On Tuesday night, they dropped a home game to the Detroit Pistons by 20 points. And now, they’ll welcome the LA Clippers (14-12), a team that will give them a plethora of matchup issues.
Ivica Zubac is the type of big that Bam Adebayo could struggle with because he can move, and has length. On top of that, the Heat will find some type of mismatch across the lineup because it seems likely Tyler Herro may have to guard Paul George...which is a problem.
The Clippers have struggled a bit with injury, and they also just lost to the Orlando Magic...so both of these teams are coming off poor losses and looking to rebound from that.
I would think the Heat come out with much better intensity and desire to win, but what do I know? If Jimmy Butler doesn’t play then the Heat will be in a world of trouble guarding Kawhi and PG without him.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Gabe Vincent: out
- Omer Yurtseven: out
- Jimmy Butler: questionable
- Dewayne Dedmon: questionable
LA:
- Normal Powell: out
- John Wall: questionable
LINEUPS
Projected Starters
|Clippers
|Position
|Heat
|Reggie Jackson
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Paul George
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Kawhi Leonard
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Nicolas Batum
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Ivica Zubac
|C
|Bam Adebayo
BROADCAST INFO
TV: BallySports, NBATV
TIPOFF: 7:30 PM EST
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)
