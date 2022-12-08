 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Clippers (14-12) @ Miami HEAT (11-14)

Kyle Lowry is out, but Jimmy Butler returns tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Charlotte Hornets at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (11-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (14-12) tonight at the FTX Arena on Thursday, December 8th.

Jimmy Butler returns tonight after taking the last game off, with Kyle Lowry’s turn to rest. Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven will also be out.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports, NBATV and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Lowry: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management
  • Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
  • Jamal Cain: Out - G-League assignment
  • Dewayne Dedmon: Out - Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis
  • Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion

LA:

  • Normal Powell: out
  • John Wall: questionable
  • Kawhi Leonard: out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

  • TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
  • Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST

Starting Lineups

Clippers Position Heat
Clippers Position Heat
Reggie Jackson PG Dru Smith
Paul George SG Tyler Herro
Nicolas Batum SF Jimmy Butler
Marcus Morris Sr. PF Caleb Martin
Ivica Zubac C Bam Adebayo

