NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Clippers (14-12) @ Miami HEAT (11-14)

The Miami Heat (11-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (14-12) tonight at the FTX Arena on Thursday, December 8th.
Jimmy Butler returns tonight after taking the last game off, with Kyle Lowry’s turn to rest. Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven will also be out.
The game will air locally on Bally Sports, NBATV and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Kyle Lowry: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management
- Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery
- Jamal Cain: Out - G-League assignment
- Dewayne Dedmon: Out - Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis
- Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion
LA:
- Normal Powell: out
- John Wall: questionable
- Kawhi Leonard: out
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass
- Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST
Starting Lineups
|Clippers
|Position
|Heat
|Clippers
|Position
|Heat
|Reggie Jackson
|PG
|Dru Smith
|Paul George
|SG
|Tyler Herro
|Nicolas Batum
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Marcus Morris Sr.
|PF
|Caleb Martin
|Ivica Zubac
|C
|Bam Adebayo
