NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Clippers (14-12) @ Miami HEAT (11-14)

The Miami Heat (11-14) host the Los Angeles Clippers (14-12) tonight at the FTX Arena on Thursday, December 8th.

Jimmy Butler returns tonight after taking the last game off, with Kyle Lowry’s turn to rest. Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven will also be out.

The game will air locally on Bally Sports, NBATV and on NBA League Pass beginning 7:30pm EST.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Lowry: Out - Right Knee; Injury Management

Omer Yurtseven: Out - Left Ankle; Surgery

Jamal Cain: Out - G-League assignment

Dewayne Dedmon: Out - Left Foot; Plantar Fasciitis

Gabe Vincent: Out - Left Knee; Effusion

LA:

Normal Powell: out

John Wall: questionable

Kawhi Leonard: out

BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: Watch the game live on Bally Sports Sun or NBA League Pass

Radio: Listen live on 95.7 The Game, WQAM 560, S: WAQI 710

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m. EST