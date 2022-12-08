Heat beat Clippers 115-110

After a forgetful first quarter which left Miami down by 8 (notwithstanding Jimmy’s stellar scoring) Miami’s bounce back really started in the second quarter with one man getting things going. Yes, it was Caleb Martin who strung together 10 points early in the second quarter to get things going for Miami.

With that surge, Miami began to hit their threes, and Bam finally got involved after a quiet first quarter. They would use that to steal back the lead on a 13-0 run.

The Clippers didn’t roll over easily with Marcus Morris, Boston and Paul George all scoring consistently. They also did a good job limiting Bam inside, but with Caleb shooting like Steph Curry the Heat kept things very close. With Caleb commanding an insane amount of gravity, Bam broke out of his slump in the final minutes showing off the athleticism that makes him such a unique big man. A career-high in threes made for Caleb allowed the Heat to sneak into the second half with a 2-point lead.

The Clippers continued to shoot very well from beyond the arc keeping within striking distance and preventing the Heat from pulling away. The lead continued to alternate until Bam forced his will on the Clippers’ defense absolutely feasting in the key. Still, the Clippers continued to shoot the lights out from three so even with the Heat playing exceptionally well with Jimmy, Dru Smith, and Max Strus delivering things remained uncomfortably close headed into the fourth. The Clips would ultimately take a 3-point lead into the fourth because I can’t remember the last time the Heat won a third quarter.

Oladipo continued to show rust, but Herro was able to pick up the scoring slack early in the fourth with some beautiful buckets. Oladipo did get in his groove though, scoring some really nice mid-range shots. He also did a good job setting up his teammates. He will be crucial to the second unit moving forward so it’s great to see. Bam continued to dominate, but Jackson and George kept the Clippers close. That being said, Miami’s defense really shifted into another gear to try and suffocate the Clips and it resulted in a 6-point lead. The Clippers didn’t fade away with Paul George taking over, but Jimmy was clutch in the final minutes to secure the much-needed win for Miami.