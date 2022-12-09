Report: Miami Heat are “among teams to show interest” in F Cam Reddish

Miami Heat front office seem to be actively looking for potential PF depth. Throughout this season alone, Miami has been linked to players like Jae Crowder and Grant Williams, two players who can add a 3 & D presence to the team. There’s also even been some possibilities of getting involved with John Collins, although that could just be a rumor. Either way, it is no secret that the Heat would like to bolster the forward position on the roster.

The newest name to be brought up in those discussions is Cam Reddish from the New York Knicks, who can play either of the Forward positions.

The Lakers, Heat and Bucks are among the teams to show interest in Cam Reddish this past year, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/ONtcfPeQM4 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) December 8, 2022

Reddish has always had the ability to be a very impactful player, it just seems like he has not gotten a fair amount of chances to prove that. There is a lot of talent that has yet to be unleashed from the 6’7, young 23 year old. He isn’t a potential superstar being held back, but he clearly is an NBA rotational player. The Knicks just haven’t realized that yet, and could be wasting his talent.

A player like Reddish can bring a lot to the table. He has lots of athleticism, and he is a solid slasher and cutter who can also get to the rim and play make. The last time he got some decent playing time was the first half of last season, 2021-2022, with the Atlanta Hawks. In 23.4 minutes, he was able to put up averages of 11.9 PPG, .49% FG, .90% FT, .38% 3P, and 1.0 SPG. These aren’t eye popping numbers, but definitely solid.

With his age and potential the sky is the limit for a player like Reddish. The tough question is can he perform better than what Caleb Martin has already provided this year? That’s where things get difficult, but if New York is willing to part with a player they don’t play anyway, maybe Miami can snag him for a second round pick. Reddish playing behind Martin could be big for front court depth.