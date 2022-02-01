GAME PREVIEW: Heat get a rematch with Raptors in Toronto

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (32-19) started their six-game road trip with a loss against the Boston Celtics on Monday night and will turn around and play the Toronto Raptors (25-23) tonight.

On Saturday, the Heat and Raptors played an epic 3 OT game in Miami in which the Raptors won by 4 points. Now, both teams will be on the back-side of a back-to-back as the Raptors played in Atlanta last night.

The Heat struggled against the Raptors' length, versatility, and defensive aggression in the last game. Pascal Siakim starting at center caused problems because Toronto, like Miami, would switch a lot of actions — thus creating issues for the Heat to get their shooters open.

The one difference we’d all like to see is Bam Adebayo being more aggressive when he has a smaller defender on him. Bam likes to use his quickness, but against the Raptors, he’ll need to use his strength.

The Heat hope to have Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker back, but that is uncertain at this point. Kyle Lowry was scheduled to make his return to Toronto, but it appears that he will miss his 9th straight game for personal reasons.

There’s one thing that maybe will be going in the Heat’s favor — the Raptors have a limited fanbase, and so this will be about the closest thing the Heat have seen to the Bubble (which was an amazing experience for them), so maybe that will spark some good things.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 37% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS RAPTORS: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 1 AT 7:30 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (toe)

PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)

RAPTORS:

Goran Dragic: out (personal)

Khem Birch: out (nose)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Raptors Position Heat Raptors Position Heat Fred VanVleet PG Gabe Vincent Gary Trent Jr. SG Duncan Robinson OG Anunoby SF Max Strus Scottie Barnes PF Caleb Martin Pascal Siakim C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

