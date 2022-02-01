 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Miami Heat (32-19) @ Toronto Raptors (25-23)

Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker will start tonight for the Heat.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Toronto Raptors Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-19) face the Toronto Raptors (25-23) on the road tonight.

Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were previously listed as questionable but will both start for Miami.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

RAPTORS:

  • Goran Dragic: out (personal)
  • Khem Birch: out (nose)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Raptors Position Heat
Raptors Position Heat
Fred VanVleet PG Gabe Vincent
Gary Trent Jr. SG Duncan Robinson
OG Anunoby SF Jimmy Butler
Scottie Barnes PF PJ Tucker
Pascal Siakim C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...