GameThread: Miami Heat (32-19) @ Toronto Raptors (25-23)

The Miami Heat (32-19) face the Toronto Raptors (25-23) on the road tonight.
Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were previously listed as questionable but will both start for Miami.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
- Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)
RAPTORS:
- Goran Dragic: out (personal)
- Khem Birch: out (nose)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Raptors
|Position
|Heat
|Fred VanVleet
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Gary Trent Jr.
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|OG Anunoby
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Scottie Barnes
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Pascal Siakim
|C
|Bam Adebayo
