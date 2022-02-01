GameThread: Miami Heat (32-19) @ Toronto Raptors (25-23)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-19) face the Toronto Raptors (25-23) on the road tonight.

Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker were previously listed as questionable but will both start for Miami.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

RAPTORS:

Goran Dragic: out (personal)

Khem Birch: out (nose)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)