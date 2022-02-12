 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Brooklyn Nets (29-26) @ Miami Heat (36-20)

Herro returns as Miami looks to extend their lead atop the standings with a home win against a hobbled opponent.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (36-20) host the Brooklyn Nets (29-26) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled for 8:00pm.

Tyler Herro returns to action off the bench, though Caleb Martin will sit out. Recently acquired Nets players Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will also be inactive.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Caleb Martin: out (achilles)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)

NETS:

  • Nic Claxton: out (hamstring)
  • Ben Simmons: out (back)
  • Joe Harris: out (ankle)
  • Kevin Durant: out (knee)
  • LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle)
  • Andre Drummond: out
  • Seth Curry: out

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Nets Position Heat
Nets Position Heat
Kyrie Irving PG Kyle Lowry
Patty Mills SG Duncan Robinson
Cam Thomas SF Jimmy Butler
Kessler Edwards PF PJ Tucker
Blake Griffin C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...