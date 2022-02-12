GameThread: Brooklyn Nets (29-26) @ Miami Heat (36-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (36-20) host the Brooklyn Nets (29-26) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled for 8:00pm.

Tyler Herro returns to action off the bench, though Caleb Martin will sit out. Recently acquired Nets players Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will also be inactive.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Caleb Martin: out (achilles)

Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)

NETS:

Nic Claxton: out (hamstring)

Ben Simmons: out (back)

Joe Harris: out (ankle)

Kevin Durant: out (knee)

LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle)

Andre Drummond: out

Seth Curry: out

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)