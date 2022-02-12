GameThread: Brooklyn Nets (29-26) @ Miami Heat (36-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (36-20) host the Brooklyn Nets (29-26) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled for 8:00pm.
Tyler Herro returns to action off the bench, though Caleb Martin will sit out. Recently acquired Nets players Seth Curry and Andre Drummond will also be inactive.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Caleb Martin: out (achilles)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditioning)
NETS:
- Nic Claxton: out (hamstring)
- Ben Simmons: out (back)
- Joe Harris: out (ankle)
- Kevin Durant: out (knee)
- LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle)
- Andre Drummond: out
- Seth Curry: out
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
Nets
Position
Heat
|Nets
|Position
|Heat
|Kyrie Irving
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Patty Mills
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Cam Thomas
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Kessler Edwards
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Blake Griffin
|C
|Bam Adebayo
