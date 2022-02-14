Do the Heat want Goran Dragic back?

The Toronto Raptors traded Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs last Thursday, and San Antonio will buy him out of his contract. That allows Dragic to sign with the Miami Heat, the team that traded him in the off-season for Kyle Lowry. But Adrian Wojnarowski hasn’t listed the Heat among the “formidable list of free agent suitors” for the 2018 All-Star.

Now, Dragic has attended Heat games recently. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel even noted that he has worked out recently with Markieff Morris. But what role would Dragic fill on this team?

Tyler Herro has replaced Dragic as the Heat’s sixth man. Gabe Vincent has grown into a solid backup point guard to Lowry. He is probably better than Dragic at this stage. Victor Oladipo is set to return soon. Where can Dragic fit in, unless someone suffers a season-ending injury?

Of course, Miami could sign Dragic for sheer nostalgia and insurance purposes. Aside from Udonis Haslem, Dragic is the lone player who bridges the Heat’s current Jimmy Butler era to the struggles of the post-LeBron James years, including a career-ending health scare to Chris Bosh and the departure and return of Dwayne Wade.

But signing Dragic would mean the Heat go into the playoffs with Caleb Martin as the only backup power forward to P.J. Tucker (assuming Morris remains out). Of course, no power forward on the buyout market will be able to replace Tucker should be go down with an injury, but it would be nice to have a plug-and-play option to lighten Tucker’s load before the playoffs.