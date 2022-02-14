Heat to sign Haywood Highsmith to 10-day deal

Kyle Guy first joined the Miami Heat after a late December COVID-19 outbreak put several players in health and safety protocols. Guy now is signed to a two-way contract for the rest of the season.

Another one of those players Miami initially signed may stick around.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the Heat will sign forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract. The Heat needed to sign a 14th player after the KZ Okpala trade dropped Miami to 13 players on standard contracts.

The Miami Heat are signing forward Haywood Highsmith to a 10-day contract, agent Jerry Dianis told @TheAthletic @Stadium. Highsmith spent time with Miami earlier this season on a hardship 10-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 14, 2022

Highsmith first signed a 10-day contract with Miami Dec. 30, 2021. He played fourth-quarter minutes in his first game — a 120-110 win over the Houston Rockets on New Year’s Eve — and played in four of the five games the Heat played in that span.

This signing is likely meant to carry the Heat until the buyout market develops. (As Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel said, it will actually be an 11-day deal due to the upcoming All-Star break.) Greg Sylvander of the 5 Reasons Sports network said that Miami may sign Highsmith to a two-way contract after the Heat convert Caleb Martin’s deal to a standard contract.