GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Doncic and the Mavs looking for 6th straight win

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (37-20) are welcoming Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (33-24) to FTX Arena for their final home game before the NBA All-Star break this weekend.

Doncic is coming off a 45 point game a few days ago. The Heat beat the Mavs 125-110 in Dallas earlier this season, a game in which Tyler Herro scored 25 points. Herro is not expected to play in this game as he continues to deal with some knee soreness. That will leave the bench unit to rely on scoring as a committee from Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, and Dewayne Dedmon. If Caleb Martin plays, that will be a great benefit for Miami with another body to guard Luka.

The Mavericks made a deadline to change out Kristaps Porzingis for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. It makes them a more versatile unit and you will see that in their starting group. However, this team shouldn’t cause too many issues for Miami.

But Luka can cause problems. The Heat will be able to switch out four players onto Doncic and give him different looks, but Duncan Robinson will probably find himself isolated a lot and the Heat will need to send help. Doncic is a master at getting to the line and even better at being patient to get a quality shot.

This should be another aggressive game for Bam Adebayo. The Heat are 19-6 at home this season, and a win would keep them at the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 69% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS MAVERICKS: TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 AT 7:30 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Tyler Herro: out (knee contusion)

Caleb Martin: probable (achillies)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (shoulder strain)

MAVERICKS:

Trey Burke: questionable (left shoulder sprain)

Marquese Chriss: out (right knee soreness)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (left foot surgery)

Theo Pinson: out (finger fracture)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Mavs Position Heat Mavs Position Heat Luka Doncic PG Kyle Lowry Jalen Brunson SG Duncan Robinson Reggie Bullock SF Jimmy Butler Dorian Finney-Smith PF PJ Tucker Maxi Kleber C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!