GameThread: Dallas Mavericks (33-24) @ Miami Heat (37-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (37-20) host the Dallas Mavericks (33-24) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled for 7:30pm.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Tyler Herro: out (knee contusion)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (back spasms)
- Caleb Martin: out (achilles)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
MAVERICKS:
- Trey Burke: out (left shoulder sprain)
- Reggie Bullock: out
- Marquese Chriss: out (right knee soreness)
- Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (left foot surgery)
- Theo Pinson: out (finger fracture)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Mavs
|Position
|Heat
|Mavs
|Position
|Heat
|Luka Doncic
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Jalen Brunson
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Josh Green
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Dwight Powell
|C
|Bam Adebayo
