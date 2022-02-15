 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Dallas Mavericks (33-24) @ Miami Heat (37-20)

Miami takes on Luka Doncic and the Mavs at home tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (37-20) host the Dallas Mavericks (33-24) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled for 7:30pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Tyler Herro: out (knee contusion)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (back spasms)
  • Caleb Martin: out (achilles)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)

MAVERICKS:

  • Trey Burke: out (left shoulder sprain)
  • Reggie Bullock: out
  • Marquese Chriss: out (right knee soreness)
  • Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (left foot surgery)
  • Theo Pinson: out (finger fracture)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Mavs Position Heat
Mavs Position Heat
Luka Doncic PG Kyle Lowry
Jalen Brunson SG Duncan Robinson
Josh Green SF Jimmy Butler
Dorian Finney-Smith PF PJ Tucker
Dwight Powell C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...