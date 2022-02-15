GameThread: Dallas Mavericks (33-24) @ Miami Heat (37-20)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (37-20) host the Dallas Mavericks (33-24) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff scheduled for 7:30pm.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Tyler Herro: out (knee contusion)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (back spasms)

Caleb Martin: out (achilles)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

MAVERICKS:

Trey Burke: out (left shoulder sprain)

Reggie Bullock: out

Marquese Chriss: out (right knee soreness)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: out (left foot surgery)

Theo Pinson: out (finger fracture)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)