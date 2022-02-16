 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Miami Heat sign Javonte Smart to two-way contract

Caleb Martin’s new contract opened up another two-way spot on the Heat roster.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Preseason-Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have officially signed guard Javonte Smart to a two-way contract.

Smart replaces Caleb Martin as one of the Heat’s two-way players alongside Kyle Guy. Martin’s contract was converted to a standard NBA veteran’s minimum contract on Tuesday, with Haywood Highsmith also signed to a 10-day contract that day.

Smart, who was originally signed by Miami on September 10 and waived on October 15, previously played for the Milwaukee Bucks this season on a 10-day contract, appearing in 13 games (one start) averaging 2.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes of action.

The former Louisiana State guard has appeared in 11 games (all starts) this season with the Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, averaging a team-leading 21.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.73 steals and 37.1 minutes while shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the foul line. Smart also played in six Summer League games for the Heat and averaged 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Smart will wear number 15.

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...