Victor Oladipo practices with Sioux Falls Skyforce

Victor Oladipo traveled to the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, to have his first five-on-five court time since undergoing surgery to repair his right quadriceps tendon in May of 2021. He is expected to remain with the Skyforce through Thursday.

UPDATE: Victor Oladipo will be joining the @SFSkyforce for 5-on-5 work as a part of his recovery from knee surgery. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 16, 2022

Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald said that while Oladipo is not expected to play any games with the Skyforce, traveling to Sioux Falls will give him time to have extended practice workouts as the All-Star break approaches this weekend. In an interview on the Skyforce’s website, Oladipo said, “It feels good to be able to play the game I love.”

Chiang also said that the Heat have shied away from offering a timetable for his return.

Victor Oladipo checking in from practice today.



@VicOladipo pic.twitter.com/ZSYASaac8W — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) February 16, 2022

Before this season, I said that Oladipo “remains the wild card for the Heat’s championship possibilities.” If he reaches 75 percent of the player who made the All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams in 2018, Miami’s ceiling rises. The Heat could roll out a closing lineup of Kyle Lowry, Oladipo, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Bam Adebayo. There’s no bad defender to hunt for a mis-match.