GameThread: Miami Heat (37-21) @ Charlotte Hornets (29-30)

The Miami Heat (37-21) visit the Charlotte Hornets (29-30) tonight at the Spectrum Center with tipoff scheduled for 7:00pm.
Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Dewayne Dedmon are all out tonight for the Heat. Charlotte’s injury report is unchanged from earlier today.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Tyler Herro: out (knee contusion)
- Caleb Martin: out (Achilles soreness)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (personal reasons)
- Udonis Haslem: questionable (eye poke)
CHARLOTTE:
- Gordon Hayward: out (ankle)
- Cody Martin: out (Achilles soreness)
- Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Hornets
|Position
|Heat
|Hornets
|Position
|Heat
|LaMelo Ball
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Terry Rozier
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Miles Bridges
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|PJ Washington
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Mason Plumlee
|C
|Bam Adebayo
