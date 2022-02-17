 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (37-21) @ Charlotte Hornets (29-30)

Miami has a limited bench due to the absences of Herro, Dedmon, and Martin.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at Charlotte Hornets Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (37-21) visit the Charlotte Hornets (29-30) tonight at the Spectrum Center with tipoff scheduled for 7:00pm.

Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, and Dewayne Dedmon are all out tonight for the Heat. Charlotte’s injury report is unchanged from earlier today.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Tyler Herro: out (knee contusion)
  • Caleb Martin: out (Achilles soreness)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (personal reasons)
  • Udonis Haslem: questionable (eye poke)

CHARLOTTE:

  • Gordon Hayward: out (ankle)
  • Cody Martin: out (Achilles soreness)
  • Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hornets Position Heat
Hornets Position Heat
LaMelo Ball PG Kyle Lowry
Terry Rozier SG Duncan Robinson
Miles Bridges SF Jimmy Butler
PJ Washington PF PJ Tucker
Mason Plumlee C Bam Adebayo

