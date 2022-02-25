GAME PREVIEW: Heat take on the Knicks

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (38-21) are visiting the New York Knicks (25-34) in their first game after the All-Star break. There are plenty of unknowns as injury reports have been absent for a while, but regardless, the Heat should have their main weapons against a team they beat pretty good down in Miami.

And yet the NBA is putting them on national television again as this one is on ESPN. Miami, with the second best record in the East after last night’s Chicago Bulls victory put them on top, is beginning a stretch of games against really quality opponents after the weekend, so a good start here is key.

New York just shut down Kemba Walker for the rest of the season. This game will be one where the Heat will need to shoot the ball well to keep the Knicks defense honest and it will be won by Miami imposing their will defensively.

One thing the Heat should look to take advantage of is Mitchel Robinson in PnRs because he tends to play drop coverage which is a poor decision against any of the Heat’s shooters in a Bam handoff.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 60% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS KNICKS: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25 AT 7:30 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

NEW YORK:

Kemba Walker: out (decision)

Derrick Rose: doubtful (ankle)

RJ Barrett: questionable (ankle)

Nerlens Noel: questionable (foot)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Knicks Position Heat Knicks Position Heat Derrick Rose PG Kyle Lowry Evan Fournier SG Duncan Robinson RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler Julius Randle PF PJ Tucker Mitchell Robinson C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

