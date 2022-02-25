 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Miami Heat (38-21) @ New York Knicks (25-34)

A mostly healthy Heat squad resume the season in New York tonight on ESPN.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Miami Heat at New York Knicks Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (38-21) visit the New York Knicks (25-34) tonight at Madison Square Garden for a 7:30pm showdown on ESPN.

Deywane Dedmon is a late scratch with back soreness, while the Knicks will be without Derrick Rose for more games after he underwent a minor procedure on his troublesome right ankle. However, RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel will both be available tonight after previously being listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Dewayne Dedmon: out (back soreness)

NEW YORK:

  • Kemba Walker: out (decision)
  • Derrick Rose: out (ankle)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Knicks Position Heat
Knicks Position Heat
Alec Burks PG Kyle Lowry
Evan Fournier SG Duncan Robinson
RJ Barrett SF Jimmy Butler
Julius Randle PF PJ Tucker
Mitchell Robinson C Bam Adebayo

