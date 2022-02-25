GameThread: Miami Heat (38-21) @ New York Knicks (25-34)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (38-21) visit the New York Knicks (25-34) tonight at Madison Square Garden for a 7:30pm showdown on ESPN.
Deywane Dedmon is a late scratch with back soreness, while the Knicks will be without Derrick Rose for more games after he underwent a minor procedure on his troublesome right ankle. However, RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel will both be available tonight after previously being listed as questionable.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
- Dewayne Dedmon: out (back soreness)
NEW YORK:
- Kemba Walker: out (decision)
- Derrick Rose: out (ankle)
TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Knicks
|Position
|Heat
|Alec Burks
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Evan Fournier
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|RJ Barrett
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Julius Randle
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Mitchell Robinson
|C
|Bam Adebayo
