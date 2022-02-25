GameThread: Miami Heat (38-21) @ New York Knicks (25-34)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (38-21) visit the New York Knicks (25-34) tonight at Madison Square Garden for a 7:30pm showdown on ESPN.

Deywane Dedmon is a late scratch with back soreness, while the Knicks will be without Derrick Rose for more games after he underwent a minor procedure on his troublesome right ankle. However, RJ Barrett and Nerlens Noel will both be available tonight after previously being listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Dewayne Dedmon: out (back soreness)

NEW YORK:

Kemba Walker: out (decision)

Derrick Rose: out (ankle)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)