Report: Victor Oladipo could make season debut in ‘second week’ of March

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo, who has yet to suit up this season due to recovering from his second quadriceps surgery in three years, could make his season debut by the second week of March, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday.

Oladipo, who the Heat acquired from the Houston Rockets in a three-player swap minutes before the March 25th trade deadline last season, played in just four games with the Heat before re-injuring his right quad in early April against the Los Angeles Lakers. He followed suit, signing a one-year minimum deal with Miami in the offseason and has looked actively engaged with the rest of his Heat teammates all season.

In four games with Miami a year ago, he averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 27.8 minutes per game; in 33 combined contests (all starts) in 2020-21, he tallied 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.4 steals, shooting 40.8 percent from the floor, 32.6 percent from 3-point range and 75.4 percent from the charity stripe.

Are y’all ready to see his return and how he fits in with Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo, among others? I am and most of us at the site are as well.

But again, are you? Leave a comment below about your thoughts plus reactions on Oladipo’s impending return!

