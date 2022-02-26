GAME PREVIEW: Heat return home to host Spurs on second night of back-to-back

GAME STORY

UPDATE: The Spurs are resting several players after their double-overtime victory versus the Wizards. See injury report below.

The Miami Heat (39-21) are back home to host the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) for the second and final matchup this season.

Miami defeated San Antonio 112-95 on Feb. 3 in what was a rescheduled game that was supposed to have been played on Dec. 29, 2021. Tyler Herro led his team to victory that night with 24 points, while Bam Adebayo contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds.

First-time All-Star Dejounte Murray sat out that game, but he has been playing superbly this season — including last night with a triple-double performance to lead the Spurs to a double overtime road victory against the Washington Wizards. We’ll see tonight whether or not the Spurs have enough gas left in the tank to keep up with the Heat after playing extended minutes. Murray had 31 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a season-high 43 minutes for his 12th triple-double game of the season and 16th of his career.

One more victory for the Spurs will move coach Gregg Popovich into a tie with Lenny Wilkens’ NBA record of 1,335.

Miami has a 19-7 home record at the FTX Arena, with just seven road games left in the regular season. They might continue to be without Dewayne Dedmon tonight, who was a late scratch last night in New York with tightness in his back and is listed as questionable.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 83% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS SPURS: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 26 AT 8:00 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Dewayne Dedmon: questionable (back)

SAN ANTONIO:

Josh Richardson: questionable (shoulder)

Romeo Langford: questionable (groin)

Joshua Primo: questionable (wrist)

Dejounte Murray: out (knee)

Keldon Johnson: out (lower back)

Jakob Poeltl: out (back soreness)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Spurs Position Heat Spurs Position Heat Dejounte Murray PG Kyle Lowry Devin Vassell SG Duncan Robinson Doug McDermott SF Jimmy Butler Keldon Johnson PF PJ Tucker Jakob Poeltl C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

