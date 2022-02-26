Heat sign Haywood Highsmith to new 10-day contract

In the middle of the Miami Heat’s 15-point win over the New York Knicks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Heat would sign Haywood Highsmith to a new 10-day contract. His previous contract expired after last night’s game.

The Miami Heat are signing guard Haywood Highsmith to a new 10-day contract, his agent Jerry Dianis tells ESPN. His second 10-day deal expires tonight. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2022

This marks the third 10-day contract Highsmith has signed with Miami this season. His first contract came on Dec. 30, 2021, when a COVID outbreak sidelined several players.

He last signed with the Heat Feb. 14, after the Heat had traded KZ Okpala for a future draft pick. And due to an injury to Caleb Martin, Highsmith played as P.J. Tucker’s backup in the two games the Heat played before the All-Star break — a loss to the Dallas Mavericks and the double-overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Though he hit two corner 3s against Dallas, Highsmith struggled against the Hornets. He did not play last night against New York, as Caleb Martin returned.

I said Feb. 14 that the 10-day contract was meant to carry the Heat until the buyout market developed. That appears to be the case here, again. Players need to be waived by March 1 to be eligible to play in the playoffs on the new team they sign with.