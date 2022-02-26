GameThread: San Antonio Spurs (24-36) @ Miami Heat (39-21)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (39-21) host the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.
Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl are all out for the Spurs, with coach Gregg Popovich electing to rest them a night after they beat the Washington Wizards in double overtime. Regardless of who he plays, Popovich has a chance to tie Don Nelson for the NBA all-time regular-season coaching wins record.
Dewayne Dedmond returns to the Heat after missing the last three games with a back injury.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
SAN ANTONIO:
- Josh Richardson: questionable (shoulder)
- Romeo Langford: questionable (groin)
- Joshua Primo: questionable (wrist)
- Dejounte Murray: out (knee)
- Keldon Johnson: out (lower back)
- Jakob Poeltl: out (back soreness)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Devin Vassell
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Keita Bates-Diop
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Doug McDermott
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Zach Collins
|C
|Bam Adebayo
