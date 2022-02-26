GameThread: San Antonio Spurs (24-36) @ Miami Heat (39-21)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (39-21) host the San Antonio Spurs (24-36) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl are all out for the Spurs, with coach Gregg Popovich electing to rest them a night after they beat the Washington Wizards in double overtime. Regardless of who he plays, Popovich has a chance to tie Don Nelson for the NBA all-time regular-season coaching wins record.

Dewayne Dedmond returns to the Heat after missing the last three games with a back injury.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

SAN ANTONIO:

Josh Richardson: questionable (shoulder)

Romeo Langford: questionable (groin)

Joshua Primo: questionable (wrist)

Dejounte Murray: out (knee)

Keldon Johnson: out (lower back)

Jakob Poeltl: out (back soreness)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)