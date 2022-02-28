GAME PREVIEW: East best meet when Bulls visit Heat

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (40-21) are going to host the Chicago Bulls (39-22) looking to get their third win this season against them when the two best teams in the East collide.

The Bulls are coming off a home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, while Miami won on Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Heat sits a game ahead of the Bulls in the standings and a win here would secure the primary tie-breaker scenario between the two teams.

However, the Heat will be without their QB1 Kyle Lowry who is out for personal reasons. Although there is no room for excuses with the Bulls also missing their starting point guard Lonzo Ball, the absence of Lowry changes a lot of things for the Heat. Gabe Vincent will start in his place, and expect a lot more Tyler Herro and probably an insertion of Max Strus into the rotation.

Gabe Vincent did have a 20 point game against the Bulls back in late November. Miami will look to use their versatility to make things difficult for the Bulls, and their potential lineups lead well into that. However, it is never easy to beat a team three consecutive times, especially a team as good as the Bulls. Before the last game, Chicago had won 6 straight games.

This should be a good matchup.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 80% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS BULLS: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 28 AT 7:30 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (G-League assignment)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

Caleb Martin: questionable (achilles)

CHICAGO:

Lonzo Ball: out (knee)

Alex Caruso: out (wrist)

Patrick Williams: out (wrist)

Nikola Vucevic: probable (ankle)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Bulls Position Heat Bulls Position Heat Ayo Dosunmu PG Gabe Vincent Zach LaVine SG Duncan Robinson Javonte Green SF Jimmy Butler DeMar DeRozan PF PJ Tucker Nikola Vucevic C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!