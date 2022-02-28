 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GameThread: Chicago Bulls (39-22) @ Miami Heat (40-21)

Gabe Vincent will start for Kyle Lowry tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
NBA: Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat Rhona Wise-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (40-21) host the Chicago Bulls (39-22) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 7:30pm EST.

Kyle Lowry is away from the team for personal reasons. Caleb Martin (achilles) has been made available for tonight’s game.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (G-League assignment)
  • Markieff Morris: out (neck)
  • Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

CHICAGO:

  • Lonzo Ball: out (knee)
  • Alex Caruso: out (wrist)
  • Patrick Williams: out (wrist)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Bulls Position Heat
Ayo Dosunmu PG Gabe Vincent
Zach LaVine SG Duncan Robinson
Javonte Green SF Jimmy Butler
DeMar DeRozan PF PJ Tucker
Nikola Vucevic C Bam Adebayo

