GameThread: Chicago Bulls (39-22) @ Miami Heat (40-21)

The Miami Heat (40-21) host the Chicago Bulls (39-22) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 7:30pm EST.
Kyle Lowry is away from the team for personal reasons. Caleb Martin (achilles) has been made available for tonight’s game.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (G-League assignment)
- Markieff Morris: out (neck)
- Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)
- Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
CHICAGO:
- Lonzo Ball: out (knee)
- Alex Caruso: out (wrist)
- Patrick Williams: out (wrist)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Bulls
|Position
|Heat
|Bulls
|Position
|Heat
|Ayo Dosunmu
|PG
|Gabe Vincent
|Zach LaVine
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Javonte Green
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|DeMar DeRozan
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Nikola Vucevic
|C
|Bam Adebayo
