GAME PREVIEW: Heat visit Spurs, aim to end 3-game skid

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (32-20) are hoping to get back to their winning ways when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-33) in what is a make-up game from December 29 when the Heat were ravaged by COVID protocols.

The big news is that Kyle Lowry has rejoined the team and is considered questionable to play. Lowry has missed the past 10 games due to personal reasons that have not been addressed. If Lowry returns, it would be a great boost to a team that needs to get back on track.

Miami sits at #2 in the East, but it is a tight race from 1 through 6. A skid much worse can leave them in a bad position.

The Spurs are hobbling. They lost Jakob Poeltl, Jock Landale, and Keita Bates-Diop all in their last game. Their front-court is in serious trouble. This should be a Bam Adebayo game, and Dedmon should have his way on the boards as well. If Dejounte Murray plays, he and Derrick White will cause problems for the Heat’s inferior defenders if they hunt for them. But Miami should have enough to win this game even if some of their questionable players don’t go.

They KEY MATCHUP will be Keldon Johnson vs PJ Tucker/Jimmy Butler. Johnson is a really solid player and he’s getting better. If Miami can stay disciplined on him, they become less vulnerable to a loss.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 52% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS RAPTORS: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3 AT 8:30 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Kyle Lowry: questionable (personal reasons)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (toe)

PJ Tucker: questionable (knee)

SPURS:

Dejounte Murray: questionable (wrist)

Doug McDermott: questionable (ankle)

Jakob Poeltl: out (concussion)

Jock Landale: out

Zach Collins: out

Keita Bates-Diop: out (conditioning)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Spurs Position Heat Spurs Position Heat Dejounte Murray PG Kyle Lowry Derrick White SG Duncan Robinson Lonnie Walker IV SF Jimmy Butler Keldon Johnson PF PJ Tucker Drew Eubanks C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!