GameThread: Miami Heat (32-20) @ San Antonio Spurs (19-33)

Kyle Lowry finally returns to the Heat starting lineup tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The Miami Heat (32-20) welcome Kyle Lowry back into the starting lineup when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-33) on Thursday night.

Lowry is back after more than two weeks away from the team while Caleb Martin is out tonight with a sore achilles.

Tonight’s game was bumped to 7:00pm EST due to impending bad weather in Texas. Dejounte Murray and Doug McDermott are both out tonight for the Spurs after previously being listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Caleb Martin: out (rest/sore left Achilles)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

SPURS:

  • Dejounte Murray: out (wrist)
  • Doug McDermott: out (ankle)
  • Jakob Poeltl: out (concussion)
  • Jock Landale: out
  • Zach Collins: out
  • Keita Bates-Diop: out (conditioning)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Spurs Position Heat
Spurs Position Heat
Tre Jones PG Kyle Lowry
Derrick White SG Duncan Robinson
Devin Vassell SF Jimmy Butler
Keldon Johnson PF PJ Tucker
Thaddeus Young C Bam Adebayo

