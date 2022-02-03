GameThread: Miami Heat (32-20) @ San Antonio Spurs (19-33)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (32-20) welcome Kyle Lowry back into the starting lineup when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-33) on Thursday night.
Lowry is back after more than two weeks away from the team while Caleb Martin is out tonight with a sore achilles.
Tonight’s game was bumped to 7:00pm EST due to impending bad weather in Texas. Dejounte Murray and Doug McDermott are both out tonight for the Spurs after previously being listed as questionable.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
- Caleb Martin: out (rest/sore left Achilles)
- KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
- Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
- Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)
SPURS:
- Dejounte Murray: out (wrist)
- Doug McDermott: out (ankle)
- Jakob Poeltl: out (concussion)
- Jock Landale: out
- Zach Collins: out
- Keita Bates-Diop: out (conditioning)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Spurs
|Position
|Heat
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Derrick White
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Devin Vassell
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Keldon Johnson
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Thaddeus Young
|C
|Bam Adebayo
