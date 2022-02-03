GameThread: Miami Heat (32-20) @ San Antonio Spurs (19-33)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (32-20) welcome Kyle Lowry back into the starting lineup when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (19-33) on Thursday night.

Lowry is back after more than two weeks away from the team while Caleb Martin is out tonight with a sore achilles.

Tonight’s game was bumped to 7:00pm EST due to impending bad weather in Texas. Dejounte Murray and Doug McDermott are both out tonight for the Spurs after previously being listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Caleb Martin: out (rest/sore left Achilles)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Omer Yurtseven: out (health and safety protocols)

SPURS:

Dejounte Murray: out (wrist)

Doug McDermott: out (ankle)

Jakob Poeltl: out (concussion)

Jock Landale: out

Zach Collins: out

Keita Bates-Diop: out (conditioning)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)