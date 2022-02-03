Jimmy Butler lone Heat player selected to 2022 NBA All-Star Team

Jimmy Butler has been selected to the 2022 NBA All-Star Team, which will take place on Sunday, February 20 at 8PM on TNT in Cleveland, Ohio.

Despite the Heat consistently having one of the best records in the Eastern Conference, he will be the lone player representing Miami. Bam Adebayo missed significant time with a thumb injury while Tyler Herro has made a case as the Sixth Man of the Year and former All-Star Kyle Lowry has made an immediate impact in his first year with the Heat.

It will be Butler’s sixth career All-Star selection and his second as a Miami Heat player after his selection in 2020.

Here’s more of Butler’s accomplishments this season from the official press release:

Butler has appeared in 33 games (all starts) this season and averaged a team-leading 21.8 points, 6.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.94 steals and 34.3 minutes while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 88.7 percent from the foul line as he is the only player in the NBA averaging at least that many points, assists, rebounds and steals.

Butler has posted four triple-doubles this season, already tying the most during a single season in franchise history and now has totaled 11 as a member of the HEAT, the most in team history. He has made a team-leading 235 free throws this season, including a perfect 16-of-16 game on January 28 vs. the Clippers which marked as the most made from the stripe in a game without a miss in team history. He also connected on a career-long 42 consecutive free throws from December 26 through January 16, which also tied the second-longest streak in HEAT history.

Butler scored 25 points and dished out a career-high 15 assists on December 28 vs. Washington, marking as just the eighth 25-point, 15-assist game in team history and just the fifth player to accomplish the feat, joining Dwyane Wade (three times), Tim Hardway (twice), LeBron James (once) and Goran Dragić (once). He also scored 36 points, tying his career-high of 15 made field goals, while recording five steals on October 25 vs. Orlando, marking as just the 12th game in team history a player tallied at least 36 points and five steals. Among league leaders, Butler ranks second in steals per game, eighth in free throw percentage, 17th in assists per game and 21st in scoring average.