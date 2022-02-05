 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Heat have not cleared Markieff Morris to play

It is unknown whether Morris will play at any point this season.

By Diego Quezada
Utah Jazz v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

We finally have some more information about Markieff Morris.

Morris, who served as P.J. Tucker’s backup through the first 10 games of the season, hasn’t played since Nikola Jokic ran into him during the Miami Heat’s loss to the Denver Nuggets Nov. 8. And now, Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported that though Morris wants to play, the team has not cleared him.

The Heat termed Morris’ injury “neck whiplash,” and Jackson and Chiang said that the injury is “significant enough to leave the team concerned about liability issues.” He may not return this season.

Of course, this isn’t the first time a player and the Heat have disagreed about an injury. After Chris Bosh suffered his second bout of blood clots, the team did not think it was safe for him to play. Bosh wanted to return, and the disagreement spilled into the public. Pat Riley said that a claim from Bosh that Heat doctors wrote him off, “really poor, because it besmirched our doctors and our efforts.”

Jackson and Chiang also said that Morris suffered from neck and upper back stiffness and was diagnosed with transient cervical neurapraxia while playing with the Washington Wizards during the 2018-19 season. Morris missed six weeks of playing time then.

