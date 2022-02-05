GameThread: Miami Heat (33-20) @ Charlotte Hornets (28-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-20) visit the Charlotte Hornets (28-25) tonight at 7:00pm.

Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin are active and available for the Heat after previously being listed as day to day in the injury report, though Max Strus (quad) will be out tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Max Strus: out (quad)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Chris Silva: ineligible

HORNETS:

Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)