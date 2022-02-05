 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Miami Heat (33-20) @ Charlotte Hornets (28-25)

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will play tonight for the Heat.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v San Antonio Spurs Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (33-20) visit the Charlotte Hornets (28-25) tonight at 7:00pm.

Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin are active and available for the Heat after previously being listed as day to day in the injury report, though Max Strus (quad) will be out tonight.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)
  • Max Strus: out (quad)
  • KZ Okpala: out (wrist)
  • Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)
  • Chris Silva: ineligible

HORNETS:

  • Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Hornets Position Heat
Hornets Position Heat
LaMelo Ball PG Kyle Lowry
Terry Rozier SG Duncan Robinson
Gordon Hayward SF Jimmy Butler
Miles Bridges PF PJ Tucker
Mason Plumlee C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...