Erik Spoelstra to coach Team Durant in 2022 NBA All-Star Game

By virtue of ending up as the Eastern Conference’s top-seed through Sunday, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will coach Team Durant in the 2022 NBA All-Star game that will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

With Miami’s 104-86 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday coupled with the Chicago Bulls’ 119-108 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, the Heat (34-20) leaped the Bulls, who now sit a half-game back at 33-20, in the standings.

This will be time in Spoelstra’s career when he’s coached the All-Star game, his first coming in 2012-13 — becoming the first Heat head coach in franchise history to accomplish such a feat.

The NBA All-Star Draft between LeBron James and Kevin Durant — the two captains — isn’t until Thursday, Feb. 10, when the two will pick between a pool the 22 other All-Stars that includes the Miami’s lone representative in Jimmy Butler.

The 2022 All-Star game will be at 8 p.m. EST on TNT and ESPN Radio (in the U.S.) with reach to 215 countries in 59 different languages.

The Heat travel to the nation’s capital with a bout against the Wizards on Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST.