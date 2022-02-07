GAME PREVIEW: Heat close out season series with Wizards on the road

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (34-20) visit the Washington Wizards (24-28) tonight at the Capital One Arena at 7:00pm in their fourth and final matchup this season.

Miami leads the season series between the two division rivals 2-1 with the Heat winners of the last matchup 119-112 on Dec. 29. Tyler Herro scored 32 points to lead his team to victory that night. Miami also claimed the first game of the series 112-97 on Nov. 18 with Jimmy Butler scoring 32 points while Washington won 103-100 two days later to split the home-and-home series.

While the Heat’s injury list remains largely the same with Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin continuing to be listed as day-to-day even though they played in their last game, the Wizards’ list is short but includes their best player Bradley Beal. Center Daniel Gafford has recently been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and is unavailable for tonight.

Washington has lost seven of their last eight games while Miami has rebounded from a three-game losing streak to win consecutive games.

ODDS: FiveThirtyEight gives the Heat a 66% chance to win the game.

HEAT VS WIZARDS: MONDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AT 7:00 PM

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (knee; surgery rehab)

Max Strus: day-to-day (quad)

KZ Okpala: out (wrist)

Markieff Morris: out (conditoning)

Caleb Martin: day to day (left achilles soreness)

Jimmy Butler: day to day (left big toe irritation)

PJ Tucker: day to day (left knee irritation)

Chris Silva: ineligible

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal: out (wrist)

Daniel Gafford: out (health and safety protocols)

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Wizards Position Heat Wizards Position Heat Aaron Holiday PG Kyle Lowry Spencer Dinwiddie SG Duncan Robinson Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SF Jimmy Butler Kyle Kuzma PF PJ Tucker Thomas Bryant C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

