How far can the Heat go this season?

As we head into the final stretch of the season, the Miami Heat currently sit atop the standings in a very crowded Eastern Conference. But the questions remain, where will they finish, who will they face in the playoffs and how far can they actually go?

If we take Vegas into account, they think Miami has a good shot at the Eastern Conference crown once again. Currently, the Heat are +475 on DraftKings to win the Eastern Conference, sitting just behind Philadephia +340, Milwaukee +350, and Brooklyn who despite sitting in the eighth seed still have the best odds to win the conference at +260.

When it comes to the NBA Championship, however, Vegas still views Miami as something of a long shot. Currently, the Heat sits at +1000 on DraftKings to win the chip this season, while Phoenix stands as the favorite at +380 having locked up a playoff seed with a win against the Heat last night. DraftKings currently posts Brooklyn as the favorite in the East to potentially win at +500.

The Heat is often doubted, and have barely received national media coverage even though they have sat at the top of the Eastern Conference for quite a while. Fans of the Heat know Miami is not getting the respect they deserve, but that’s generally just how they like it.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.