Heat get good news on Caleb Martin injury

Midway through the second quarter of the Miami Heat’s loss to the Phoenix Suns Wednesday, Caleb Martin landed awkwardly on a drive to the basket. He didn’t return to the game, and the Heat already were missing Jimmy Butler.

Caleb Martin heads back to the Heat locker room after seemingly injuring his leg...@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/9dO2ZDPRJd — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) March 10, 2022

It was a tough break for Martin, who had put JaVale McGee on a poster earlier in the period.

But today, the Heat got some good news on that injury, which is being termed a “hyperextended left knee.” The injury did not warrant an MRI, and Martin is questionable for Miami’s game tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Martin has emerged to become an integral part of Miami’s rotation, filling in as the backup power forward with Markieff Morris sidelined for so long. And losing Martin for an extended period of time would be huge. P.J. Tucker will turn 37 years old in May, and the only other option at that position is Haywood Highsmith. (Erik Spoelstra has also played Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon together, or gone small with Max Strus.)

Butler is also listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Cavaliers. The Heat hold a two-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks for the top seed in the East.