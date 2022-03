GameThread: Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27) @ Miami Heat (44-23)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (44-23) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-27) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Jimmy Butler is available and will start, but Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) will sit out and will continue to be listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning)

Caleb Martin: out (knee)

CLEVELAND:

Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger)

Collin Sexton: out for season (knee)

Caris LeVert: day to day (foot).

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)