 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) @ Miami Heat (45-23)

Markieff Morris is active and is ready to play after a four month-absence.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (45-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo will be resting on the second night of a back-to-back set. Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) is also out, but the good news is that Markieff Morris is finally active and is ready to play after a four month-absence. Also good to go is PJ Tucker after previously being listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Jimmy Butler: out (toe/rest)
  • Caleb Martin: out (knee)
  • Victor Oladipo: out (rest)
  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
  • Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

MINNESOTA:

  • Jordan McLaughlin: out (groin)
  • Patrick Beverley: out (ear)
  • Jarred Vanderbilt: out (left quad contusion)
  • McKinley Wright IV: out (two-way)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Timberwolves Position Heat
Timberwolves Position Heat
D'Angelo Russell PG Kyle Lowry
Malik Beasley SG Gabe Vincent
Anthony Edwards SF Duncan Robinson
Jarred Vanderbilt PF PJ Tucker
Karl-Anthony Towns C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...