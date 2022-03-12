GameThread: Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) @ Miami Heat (45-23)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (45-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo will be resting on the second night of a back-to-back set. Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) is also out, but the good news is that Markieff Morris is finally active and is ready to play after a four month-absence. Also good to go is PJ Tucker after previously being listed as questionable.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Jimmy Butler: out (toe/rest)
- Caleb Martin: out (knee)
- Victor Oladipo: out (rest)
- Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
- Kyle Guy: out (two-way)
MINNESOTA:
- Jordan McLaughlin: out (groin)
- Patrick Beverley: out (ear)
- Jarred Vanderbilt: out (left quad contusion)
- McKinley Wright IV: out (two-way)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Timberwolves
|Position
|Heat
|Timberwolves
|Position
|Heat
|D'Angelo Russell
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Malik Beasley
|SG
|Gabe Vincent
|Anthony Edwards
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Jarred Vanderbilt
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|C
|Bam Adebayo
