GameThread: Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) @ Miami Heat (45-23)

The Miami Heat (45-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo will be resting on the second night of a back-to-back set. Caleb Martin (hyperextended knee) is also out, but the good news is that Markieff Morris is finally active and is ready to play after a four month-absence. Also good to go is PJ Tucker after previously being listed as questionable.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Jimmy Butler: out (toe/rest)

Caleb Martin: out (knee)

Victor Oladipo: out (rest)

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

MINNESOTA:

Jordan McLaughlin: out (groin)

Patrick Beverley: out (ear)

Jarred Vanderbilt: out (left quad contusion)

McKinley Wright IV: out (two-way)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)