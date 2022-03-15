GAME PREVIEW: Heat host Pistons

GAME STORY

The last time the Miami Heat (45-24) have dropped two of their last three games and are looking to get back on track when they face the Detroit Pistons (18-50).

The Pistons are tied with the fewest road wins in the NBA (7) and come in on a three-game losing streak. And while you would think the Heat easily have this one, they have had to work hard against Detroit this season, dropping one to them on the road.

Miami appears to be back to near health, with Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler, and Markieff Morris off of the injury report. Only Caleb Martin remains sidelined with an injury. Miami has had two days off and will get another two days off after this game before hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. It seems to be a good recovery week for the top team in the East.

Detroit does present some problems. Jerami Grant is the type of versatile big that gives the Heat some issues when he puts the ball on the floor. And Saddiq Bey can punish Miami from the perimeter. Miami’s best approach here is to do what they do and to limit their weaker defenders from too many isolation situations.

I think Miami will have to work for this one, but I don’t think it will be close when it comes to the end.

Game Details HEAT PISTONS HEAT PISTONS Tuesday 3/15/2022 7:30 PM FTX Arena ODDS: Heat 89%

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

Caleb Martin: out (knee)

DETROIT:

Killian Hayes: probably (thigh)

Rodney McGruder: probable (hamstring)

Frank Jackson: out (back)

Hamidou Diallo: out (finger)

ODDS

Betway has the Heat at -110 favorites with a -12.5 spread over the visiting Pistons.

LINEUPS

Projected Starters Pistons Position Heat Pistons Position Heat Cory Joseph PG Kyle Lowry Cade Cunningham SG Duncan Robinson Saddiq Bey SF Jimmy Butler Jerami Grant PF PJ Tucker Isaiah Stewart C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

Come back to Hot Hot Hoops at game time to join our GameThread and chat about the game live with other Heat fans!