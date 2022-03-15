GameThread: Detroit Pistons (18-50) @ Miami Heat (45-24)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (45-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Miami will field their usual starters while Cade Cunningham will be out for the Pistons.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

Caleb Martin: out (knee)

DETROIT:

Cade Cunningham: out (illness)

Frank Jackson: out (back)

Hamidou Diallo: out (finger)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)