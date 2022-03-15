 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: Detroit Pistons (18-50) @ Miami Heat (45-24)

Cade Cunningham will not play tonight for Detroit.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Miami Heat Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (45-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Miami will field their usual starters while Cade Cunningham will be out for the Pistons.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
  • Kyle Guy: out (two-way)
  • Caleb Martin: out (knee)

DETROIT:

  • Cade Cunningham: out (illness)
  • Frank Jackson: out (back)
  • Hamidou Diallo: out (finger)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Pistons Position Heat
Pistons Position Heat
Cory Joseph PG Kyle Lowry
Rodney McGruder SG Duncan Robinson
Saddiq Bey SF Jimmy Butler
Jerami Grant PF PJ Tucker
Isaiah Stewart C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...