GameThread: Detroit Pistons (18-50) @ Miami Heat (45-24)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (45-23) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-30) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.
Miami will field their usual starters while Cade Cunningham will be out for the Pistons.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
- Kyle Guy: out (two-way)
- Caleb Martin: out (knee)
DETROIT:
- Cade Cunningham: out (illness)
- Frank Jackson: out (back)
- Hamidou Diallo: out (finger)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 7:30 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Pistons
|Position
|Heat
|Cory Joseph
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Rodney McGruder
|SG
|Duncan Robinson
|Saddiq Bey
|SF
|Jimmy Butler
|Jerami Grant
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Isaiah Stewart
|C
|Bam Adebayo
Loading comments...