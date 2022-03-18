GameThread: OKC Thunder (20-49) @ Miami Heat (46-24)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (46-23) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Jimmy Butler will rest his ankle tonight, while Victor Oladipo (back) will also sit out. There is good news though, with Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker available.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

Victor Oladipo: out (back)

Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)

OKC:

Josh Giddey: out (hip)

Ty Jerome: out for season (hip)

Kenrich Williams: out (knee)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot)

Derrick Favors: out (back)

Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle)

Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)