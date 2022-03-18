 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

GameThread: OKC Thunder (20-49) @ Miami Heat (46-24)

Jimmy Butler will sit out tonight.

By Surya Fernandez
/ new
Miami Heat v Oklahoma City Thunder Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (46-23) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Jimmy Butler will rest his ankle tonight, while Victor Oladipo (back) will also sit out. There is good news though, with Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker available.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
  • Kyle Guy: out (two-way)
  • Victor Oladipo: out (back)
  • Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)

OKC:

  • Josh Giddey: out (hip)
  • Ty Jerome: out for season (hip)
  • Kenrich Williams: out (knee)
  • Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot)
  • Derrick Favors: out (back)
  • Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle)
  • Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)

Starting Lineups

Thunder Position Heat
Thunder Position Heat
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander PG Kyle Lowry
Aaron Wiggins SG Gabe Vincent
Aleksej Pokusevski SF Duncan Robinson
Darius Bazley PF PJ Tucker
Olivier Sarr C Bam Adebayo

More From Hot Hot Hoops

Loading comments...