GameThread: OKC Thunder (20-49) @ Miami Heat (46-24)

GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!
The Miami Heat (46-23) host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) tonight at the FTX Arena with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.
Jimmy Butler will rest his ankle tonight, while Victor Oladipo (back) will also sit out. There is good news though, with Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker available.
INACTIVE/INJURIES
MIAMI:
- Javonte Smart: out (two-way)
- Kyle Guy: out (two-way)
- Victor Oladipo: out (back)
- Jimmy Butler: out (ankle)
OKC:
- Josh Giddey: out (hip)
- Ty Jerome: out for season (hip)
- Kenrich Williams: out (knee)
- Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot)
- Derrick Favors: out (back)
- Mike Muscala: out for season (ankle)
- Luguentz Dort: out for season (shoulder)
TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.
Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)
Starting Lineups
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Thunder
|Position
|Heat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|PG
|Kyle Lowry
|Aaron Wiggins
|SG
|Gabe Vincent
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|SF
|Duncan Robinson
|Darius Bazley
|PF
|PJ Tucker
|Olivier Sarr
|C
|Bam Adebayo
