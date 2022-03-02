GameThread: Miami Heat (41-21) @ Milwaukee Bucks (37-25)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!

The Miami Heat (41-21) visit the Milwaukee Bucks (37-25) tonight at the Fiserv Forum with tipoff at 8:00pm EST.

Kyle Lowry continues to be away from the team for personal reasons. Caleb Martin (achilles soreness) is available for tonight’s game after previously making an appearance in the injury list.

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Victor Oladipo: out (right knee - injury recovery)

Markieff Morris: out (neck)

Kyle Lowry: out (personal reasons)

Javonte Smart: out (two-way)

MILWAUKEE:

George Hill: out (neck)

Brook Lopez: out (back)

Pat Connaughton: out (hand)

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

Tipoff: 8:00 p.m.

Radio: WAXY 790 / WAQI 710 / Sirius XM Channel 895 (Heat Radio Network simulcast)