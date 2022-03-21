 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME PREVIEW: Heat hit the road to face off against 76ers

Philadelphia will be looking for revenge after a recent loss in Miami.

By Surya Fernandez
Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (47-24) are back on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (43-27) in a Monday matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight’s game will tip-off at 7:30pm, with the NBA recently changing the game time from its originally scheduled 7:00pm slot. The 76ers, who are third in the East and 3.5 games behind the No. 1 Heat in the standings, played last night at home in a disappointing 93-88 loss to the Toronto Raptors in which they blew a 16-point lead. Both Joel Embiid, who leads the NBA with a 29.8 scoring average but is dealing with back soreness, and James Harden started the game for the Sixers, with both stars planning on starting tonight as well.

Philadelphia’s offense initially looked unstoppable after acquiring Harden, but since he sat out their 99-82 road loss to the Heat two weeks ago the team has gone 4-4 including last night’s loss to Toronto. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 21 points in their 99-82 win on March 6, while Embiid led the 76ers with 22 points. Miami also won the first matchup between the two teams 101-96 on Dec. 15, though the Sixers won 109-98 at the FTX Arena exactly one month later. A win tonight would give Miami the 3-1 advantage to close out the season series.

Victor Oladipo will sit out tonight with a lower back tightness, the third game he’s missed in their last four games. Gabe Vincent will also be out due to a bruised right big toe. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a sprained right ankle, as is Caleb Martin with a hyperextended left knee. Both players, as well as Vincent, traveled with the team. Kyle Guy is back with the Sioux Falls Skyforce while Javonte Smart has returned from his G-League assignment.

Game Details

HEAT Sixers
HEAT Sixers
Monday 3/21/2022
7:30 PM FTX Arena
ODDS: Heat 53%
Game Details

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

  • Kyle Guy: out (two-way)
  • Gabe Vincent: out (toe)
  • Caleb Martin: questionable (knee)
  • Jimmy Butler: questionable (ankle)
  • Victor Oladipo: out (back)

PHILADELPHIA:

  • Jaden Springer: out (groin)

ODDS:

  • Spread: Heat -1.5 (-115), 76ers +1.5 (-105)
  • O/U: 215.5 (-110)
  • Money line: Heat -125, 76ers +105

LINEUPS

Projected Starters

76ers Position Heat
76ers Position Heat
Tyrese Maxey PG Kyle Lowry
James Harden SG Duncan Robinson
Matisse Thybulle SF Jimmy Butler
Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker
Joel Embiid C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass
RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)
SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

