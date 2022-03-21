GAME PREVIEW: Heat hit the road to face off against 76ers

GAME STORY

The Miami Heat (47-24) are back on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (43-27) in a Monday matchup between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Tonight’s game will tip-off at 7:30pm, with the NBA recently changing the game time from its originally scheduled 7:00pm slot. The 76ers, who are third in the East and 3.5 games behind the No. 1 Heat in the standings, played last night at home in a disappointing 93-88 loss to the Toronto Raptors in which they blew a 16-point lead. Both Joel Embiid, who leads the NBA with a 29.8 scoring average but is dealing with back soreness, and James Harden started the game for the Sixers, with both stars planning on starting tonight as well.

Philadelphia’s offense initially looked unstoppable after acquiring Harden, but since he sat out their 99-82 road loss to the Heat two weeks ago the team has gone 4-4 including last night’s loss to Toronto. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 21 points in their 99-82 win on March 6, while Embiid led the 76ers with 22 points. Miami also won the first matchup between the two teams 101-96 on Dec. 15, though the Sixers won 109-98 at the FTX Arena exactly one month later. A win tonight would give Miami the 3-1 advantage to close out the season series.

Victor Oladipo will sit out tonight with a lower back tightness, the third game he’s missed in their last four games. Gabe Vincent will also be out due to a bruised right big toe. Jimmy Butler is questionable with a sprained right ankle, as is Caleb Martin with a hyperextended left knee. Both players, as well as Vincent, traveled with the team. Kyle Guy is back with the Sioux Falls Skyforce while Javonte Smart has returned from his G-League assignment.

Game Details HEAT Sixers HEAT Sixers Monday 3/21/2022 7:30 PM FTX Arena ODDS: Heat 53%

INACTIVE/INJURIES

MIAMI:

Kyle Guy: out (two-way)

Gabe Vincent: out (toe)

Caleb Martin: questionable (knee)

Jimmy Butler: questionable (ankle)

Victor Oladipo: out (back)

PHILADELPHIA:

Jaden Springer: out (groin)

Spread: Heat -1.5 (-115), 76ers +1.5 (-105)

O/U: 215.5 (-110)

Money line: Heat -125, 76ers +105

LINEUPS

Projected Starters 76ers Position Heat 76ers Position Heat Tyrese Maxey PG Kyle Lowry James Harden SG Duncan Robinson Matisse Thybulle SF Jimmy Butler Tobias Harris PF PJ Tucker Joel Embiid C Bam Adebayo

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass

RADIO: The Ticket 790AM & The HEAT Radio Network (Jason Jackson, Ruth Riley Hunter)

SPANISH RADIO: WAQI 710AM & The HEAT Spanish Radio Network (José Pañeda, Joe Pujala)

